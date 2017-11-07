Bond yields rise on crude shock

The yields on the 10-year bond rose to a six-month high of 6.93 per cent on Tuesday as crude oil prices spiked to $64 a barrel a day earlier on political tensions in Saudi Arabia. According to bond dealers, crude oil prices worked as a catalyst for the yields, which anyway were on the rise. The 10-year bond yields have risen from 6.41 per cent in July to 6.93 per cent now even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its rates once in August. The market is under pressure for a number of reasons, the most important being the 200-basis point rise in inflation between ...