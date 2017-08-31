Bonds issued outside can get listed on IFSC exchanges: Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Sebi) on Thursday allowed debt securities
to get listed on stock exchanges
in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) even if these are issued elsewhere, but they will have to follow all necessary listing and corporate governance norms.
Asking stock exchanges
to evolve a detailed framework prescribing the eligibility criteria and other requirements for issuance and listing of debt securities
on IFSCs, Sebi
also allowed 'over the counter' trading of debt securities
in an IFSC subject to clearing and settlement through clearing corporations within such centres.
The country's only IFSC has been set up in GIFT City near Ahmedabad, where both the BSE
and the NSE
have set up exchanges.
The debt securities
that are issued in the IFSC are mandatorily required to be listed on a stock exchange within the centre. This is in addition to the mandatory listing of debt securities
that are issued in IFSC.
In a circular, Sebi
also said 'Person resident in India' cannot invest or trade in rupee denominated bonds
issued and/or listed in IFSC, except to the extent as permitted by the Reserve Bank.
The resident Indian is also not allowed to invest or trade in any debt securities, issued or listed in IFSC by Indian entities, Sebi
said.
"However, listing of only those debt securities
shall be permitted which are issued in and by issuers resident in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) member jurisdictions. The issuer of debt securities
shall enter into a listing agreement with the stock exchange(s) where such securities are intended to be listed," the Sebi
said in a circular.
The regulator has also decided that the stock exchanges
in IFSC shall evolve a detailed framework prescribing the initial and continuous listing requirements, including corporate governance, to be complied with by the issuers whose securities are listed or proposed to be listed on stock exchanges
in the IFSC.
Earlier, Sebi's IFSC guidelines provided that the debt securities
listed in stock exchanges
should be traded on the platform of the stock exchange and such trades should be cleared and settled through clearing corporation set up in the IFSC.
The regulator has now decided to permit over the counter trading of debt securities
in the IFSC subject to clearing and settlement through clearing corporations.
"It is advised that all OTC (over the counter) trades in debt securities
shall be reported on the reporting platform of any one of the recognised stock exchanges
in IFSC within 15 minutes of the trade," Sebi
said.
The regulator also said that to ensure the data is not duplicated, the trades should be reported on reporting platform of one of the stock exchanges
only.
"The reporting for a trade must be done by the buyer and the seller on the same platform to ensure matching of both sides of the trades," Sebi
added.
The stock exchanges
and clearing corporations also have to submit the framework to Sebi
for the regulator's approval.
