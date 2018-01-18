Newgen Software's Rs 4.2-bn IPO subscribed eight times on last day

The Rs 4.2 billion- of Technologies garnered 8.2 times subscription on Thursday, the last day of the issue. The institutional portion of the saw nearly 16 times more demand than shares on offer. High net-worth individual (HNI) and retail portion of the were subscribed five times each. The comprised of a fresh issue fundraising worth Rs 950 million and offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 3.29 billion. The proceeds will be used to set up an office near Delhi.

The price band for the was Rs 240 to Rs 245 per share. At the top end, the company is valued at 32.4 times its FY17 fully diluted earnings per share (EPS). For FY17, the company had reported net sales of Rs 4.27 billion and net profit of Rs 524 million. Newgen is a business process outsourcing (BPO)-oriented software services company. Post the IPO, the promoter holding in the company will drop from 70.3 per cent to 66.3 per cent.