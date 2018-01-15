Brent crude hits $70 on Russia, Opec cuts, ignores North American rig gains

Brent prices rose to $70 a barrel on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by and Russia, and ignoring a rise in US and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in Brent futures, the international for prices, were at $70 per barrel at 0558 GMT, up 13 cents from their last close. US Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $64.53 a barrel, up 23 cents. Both benchmarks last week reached levels not seen since December 2014, with Brent touching $70.05 a barrel and WTI reaching as high as $64.77. said on Monday prices had recently risen on data that continued to show the market is tightening. have been well supported by production cuts led by the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) and which are aimed at propping up prices. The cuts started in January last year and are set to last through 2018, and they have coincided with healthy demand growth, pushing up prices by more than 13 per cent since early December. But other factors, including political risk, have also supported "Tighter fundamentals are (the) main to the rally in prices, but geopolitical risk and currency moves along with speculative money in tandem have exacerbated the move," US said in a note. Attracted by tighter supplies and strong consumption, financial investors have raised their net long US futures positions, which would profit from higher prices, to a new record, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. Some analysts, though, have been warning of a downward correction after the sharp price gains since December. "Many believe that prices above $60 will self-correct as this level of prices will encourage substantially more drilling in US shale," said William O'Loughlin, at Australia's US companies added 10 rigs in the week to Jan. 12, taking the number to 752, service firm said on Friday. That was the biggest increase since June 2017. said the jump came "as quickly reacted to the strong rise in prices in 2018." The picture was similar in Canada, where firms almost doubled the number of rigs drilling for last week to 185, the highest level in 10 months. The high prices for crude, which is the most important feedstock in the industry, have also crimped profit margins for refiners, resulting in a decline in new orders.