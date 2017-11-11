Brokers' body sends list of demands to finance ministry

The (Anmi), an industry lobby for brokers, have sent a list of demands to the Finance Ministry to help “catalyse the development of the and unlock its full potential”.

The broker's body, which held its Ninth International Convention here, has asked for a rebate on the (STT). The higher cost of transactions due to has impacted volumes and revenue generation, says

Further, it has also asked for abolishing of the (DTT), which it says has discouraged companies from giving dividends and has impacted investors’ confidence.

Two years ago, the government imposed a 10 per cent additional tax on dividends at the hands of recipient earning more than Rs 10 lakh as dividends. Following the move, a lot of companies have been opting for share buybacks in-lieu of dividends.

has also asked the finance ministry to amend Section 14A, Rule 8(d), which seeks disallowance of expenses, thereby making dividend income inconsequential.

“Inclusion of divided into ‘exempted’ income is misleading and untrue as dividends are already taxed by DDT,” it says.

has also said the “Section 88E” of the Income Tax (I-T) Act should be re-introduced. Under this section, which was removed in 2008, brokers could deduct the amount paid as from the overall tax liability, helping them reduce their tax outgo.

It has also requested the government to streamline GST requirements for market intermediaries. The GST rates have created “a tremendous burden on the financials of intermediaries” it says.

“Market intermediaries like a sub-broker and “authorised persons” should be exempted from registration under GST as they do not raise any invoice on the clients and/or total obligation from clients including GST which is paid by the broker,” said in a statement.

The industry lobby has also asked the centre to provide “industry status” for the broking business.

“The stock broking community is the backbone of the capital market of the country. The number of people employed in the stock broking business across the country runs in millions,” said.