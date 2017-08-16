BS Fund Cafe: Earnings should recover over the next 2 yrs, says MF manager

Five of India’s best money managers say macroeconomic parameters are shaping up well and expect metals, corporate banks and domestic sectors such as cement, capital goods and consumption to lead the next leg of the rally. What is your view on the equity markets after the recent correction? S Naren: Historically, August has been volatile. Our view is that valuations are not cheap, particularly on price-to-earnings metric and on other metrics they are just about fair value. The earnings cycle is yet to play out and it will do so over the next two years. While there have ...