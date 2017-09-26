BSE asks brokers to submit info on surplus, loss by Oct 31

To keep a check on the financial strength of brokers, the has asked its members to submit details about surplus, accumulated loss in a prescribed format by October 31.

Besides, they need to provide data about share capital; collaterals and margins from customers; value of loans given to group companies; and value of investments in group firms.



In a circular, the exchange has asked brokers to submit the information for the period 2015-16 and 2016-17. “Due date for the submission of the details is October 31, 2017,” said.