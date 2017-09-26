JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Why are SME, LTCG orders being revoked?
Business Standard

BSE asks brokers to submit info on surplus, loss by Oct 31

Besides, they need to provide data about share capital

Press Trust of India 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

To keep a check on the financial strength of brokers, the BSE has asked its members to submit details about surplus, accumulated loss in a prescribed format by October 31. 

Besides, they need to provide data about share capital; collaterals and margins from customers; value of loans given to group companies; and value of investments in group firms.

In a circular, the exchange has asked brokers to submit the information for the period 2015-16 and 2016-17. “Due date for the submission of the details is October 31, 2017,”  BSE said. 
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 00:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements