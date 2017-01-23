BSE IPO half covered on first day

Retail portion subscribed 86%, HNI, institutional portion subscribed 12% and 16%, respectively

BSE's has garnered over 50 per cent subscription on Monday, the first day of the Rs 1,240-crore offering.



The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 86 per cent, while high networth individual (HNI) and institutional portion was subscribed 12 per cent and 16 per cent respectively, data provided by both NSE and at 5pm showed.



The will remain open till Wednesday. The offer is entirely secondary share sale by existing investors.



on Friday had raised Rs 363 crore by allotting 4.6 million shares to anchor investors at Rs 806 apiece.



The price band for the is Rs 805-806. At the top end of the price band, will be valued at around Rs 4,400 crore.