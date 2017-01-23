TRENDING ON BS
BSE IPO half covered on first day

Retail portion subscribed 86%, HNI, institutional portion subscribed 12% and 16%, respectively

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BSE's IPO has garnered over 50 per cent subscription on Monday, the first day of the Rs 1,240-crore offering.

The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 86 per cent, while high networth individual (HNI) and institutional portion was subscribed 12 per cent and 16 per cent respectively, data provided by both NSE and BSE at 5pm showed.



The IPO will remain open till Wednesday. The offer is entirely secondary share sale by existing investors.

BSE on Friday had raised Rs 363 crore by allotting 4.6 million shares to anchor investors at Rs 806 apiece.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 805-806. At the top end of the price band, BSE will be valued at around Rs 4,400 crore.

 

