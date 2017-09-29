BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices beat Sensex in H1FY18

Company 31/03/2017 LTP % chg Indiabulls Ventures 58.20 245.85 322.4 HEG 222.85 936.10 320.1 Graphite India 112.20 373.60 233.0 Himadri Specialt 43.65 143.00 227.6 Tinplate Co. 77.70 234.55 201.9 Avanti Feeds 741.20 2040.00 175.2 Indiabulls Real Estate 87.40 221.10 153.0 Phillips Carbon 330.00 810.30 145.5 Bhansali Engg. 34.80 83.05 138.6 Adani Transmission 64.35 151.15 134.9 Visaka Inds. 270.35 596.00 120.5 Meghmani Organ. 37.30 80.50 115.8 Bombay Dyeing 83.00 176.85 113.1 Geojit Financial 59.40 123.30 107.6 B.L.Kashyap 21.25 43.95 106.8 ITI 71.05 145.00 104.1 Future Consumer 29.15 60.40 107.2 JBM Auto 278.10 561.80 102.0 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 12:29 PM

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies fared better as compared to its large-cap peers in first half (April to September) of the current financial year 2017-18 (FY18). The index rallied 12%, while index surged 10% as compared to 6% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex till 12:29 PM.Around 18 stocks from the index appreciated by more than 100% in past six months. The list includes Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Ventures, HEG, Graphite India, Avanti Feeds, Adani Transmission, Future Consumer and Tinplate Company.Another 69 stocks from the midcap and smallcap indices have gained in the range of 50% to 99% on the BSE. Only three stocks - Future Retail, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and Bajaj Finance - from the large-cap rallied more than 50% during the said period.Strong inflow by the domestic mutual funds (MFs) and improved financial performance led to the rally in these stocks, analysts say. MFs have pumped in net amount of Rs 70,460 crore in equities in H1FY18, a more than five-times higher as compared to last year. They made net investments of Rs 13,012 crore in H1FY17 and Rs 43,552 crore in H2FY17 (October-March).was up 3% to Rs 152, trading close to its record high of Rs 156 touched on September 13, in intra-day trade. The stock zoomed 136% from Rs 64 in H1FY18.Edelweiss Securities last week initiated coverage on shares of with a 'buy' rating and net present value (NPV)-based target price of Rs 154, citing likely strong growth ahead. The brokerage expects to generate robust free cash flow, though it does anticipate high growth and M&A (merger and acquisition) appetite.Shares of companies engaged in graphite electrode business such as (up 320%) and (up 230%) have zoomed more than 200% in F1FY18. The strong performance is being driven by a significant change in the outlook for the global graphite electrode segment in the last few months, which has brightened the prospects of the sector.Indiabulls Real Estate, HEG, Graphite India, Avanti Feeds, Adani Transmission, Future Consumer and Tinplate Company among 18 stocks rallied more than 100% in H1FY18.