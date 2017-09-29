BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices beat Sensex in H1FY18

Around 18 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index appreciated by more than 100% in past six months. The list includes Indiabulls Real Estate, Indiabulls Ventures, HEG, Graphite India, Avanti Feeds, Adani Transmission, Future Consumer and Tinplate Company.
Another 69 stocks from the midcap and smallcap indices have gained in the range of 50% to 99% on the BSE. Only three stocks - Future Retail, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and Bajaj Finance - from the large-cap rallied more than 50% during the said period.
Strong inflow by the domestic mutual funds (MFs) and improved financial performance led to the rally in these stocks, analysts say. MFs have pumped in net amount of Rs 70,460 crore in equities in H1FY18, a more than five-times higher as compared to last year. They made net investments of Rs 13,012 crore in H1FY17 and Rs 43,552 crore in H2FY17 (October-March).
Adani Transmission was up 3% to Rs 152, trading close to its record high of Rs 156 touched on September 13, in intra-day trade. The stock zoomed 136% from Rs 64 in H1FY18.
Edelweiss Securities last week initiated coverage on shares of Adani Transmission with a 'buy' rating and net present value (NPV)-based target price of Rs 154, citing likely strong growth ahead. The brokerage expects Adani Transmission to generate robust free cash flow, though it does anticipate high growth and M&A (merger and acquisition) appetite.
Shares of companies engaged in graphite electrode business such as HEG (up 320%) and Graphite India (up 230%) have zoomed more than 200% in F1FY18. The strong performance is being driven by a significant change in the outlook for the global graphite electrode segment in the last few months, which has brightened the prospects of the sector.
|Company
|31/03/2017
|LTP
|% chg
|Indiabulls Ventures
|58.20
|245.85
|322.4
|HEG
|222.85
|936.10
|320.1
|Graphite India
|112.20
|373.60
|233.0
|Himadri Specialt
|43.65
|143.00
|227.6
|Tinplate Co.
|77.70
|234.55
|201.9
|Avanti Feeds
|741.20
|2040.00
|175.2
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|87.40
|221.10
|153.0
|Phillips Carbon
|330.00
|810.30
|145.5
|Bhansali Engg.
|34.80
|83.05
|138.6
|Adani Transmission
|64.35
|151.15
|134.9
|Visaka Inds.
|270.35
|596.00
|120.5
|Meghmani Organ.
|37.30
|80.50
|115.8
|Bombay Dyeing
|83.00
|176.85
|113.1
|Geojit Financial
|59.40
|123.30
|107.6
|B.L.Kashyap
|21.25
|43.95
|106.8
|ITI
|71.05
|145.00
|104.1
|Future Consumer
|29.15
|60.40
|107.2
|JBM Auto
|278.10
|561.80
|102.0
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 12:29 PM
