The turnover of the country's stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE-- surged to nearly Rs 70 trillion for the equity segment in the first 10 months of the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Friday. In comparison, the equity turnover stood at Rs 60.54 trillion in the entire 2016-17, Rs 49.77 trillion in 2015-16 and Rs 51.84 trillion in 2014-15, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said in written reply to the Lok Sabha. Together, the annual total turnover of equity segment of BSE and NSE stood at Rs 69.706 trillion in 2017-18 (till February 1, this year), he added. Further, the minister said that listed companies submit their financial information on quarterly and annual basis with the stock exchanges on which their securities are listed. The exchanges monitor the adequacy and accuracy of the financial results disclosed by listed firms by undertaking basic arithmetical checks for data consistency, non-submission of asset-liability statement among others, he added.
BSE, NSE equity turnover surges to near Rs 70 trn in 10 months of FY18
Press Trust of India |
