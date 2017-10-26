BSE PSU index hits highest level since December 2010; SAIL, BHEL up over 8%

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) companies including banks are on a roll with the hitting nearly seven-year high after strong rally in metal, banking, oil & gas sector stocks.At 01:17 PM; the S&P was up 1.5% at 9,539, as compared to 0.11% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The PSU index hit an intra-day high of 9,657, its highest level since December 3, 2010 on the BSE.Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were up more than 10% each in intra-day trade, while, Engineers India, NLC India, IFCI, Union Bank of India, NMDC, IDBI Bank, Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) from the index up in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE.In an attempt to support credit growth and fuel job creation, the government on Tuesday decided to take a massive step to capitalise public-sector banks (PSBs,) in a front-loaded manner. The government has announced a large re-capitalisation programme of Rs 2.1-lakh-crore for state-owned banks.“This would help remove the binding constraint faced by state-owned banks in resolving the bad loan problem and meet the new capital adequacy norms by FY19. The proposed move will likely help re-rate state-owned banks from their depressed valuations,” analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities said in note.The government also reinforced its commitment to providing the country with more efficient transportation by launching a mega road building programme of Rs 6.92-lakh-crore.The latest announcement provides a positive push to the infrastructure segment in the economy. The government will have to draw a definitive road-map for the timely completion, fund mobilization as well as streamlining of bottlenecks like land acquisition for the programme to be beneficial, according to the rating agency CARE Ratings.