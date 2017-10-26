BSE PSU index hits highest level since December 2010; SAIL, BHEL up over 8%

At 01:17 PM; the S&P BSE PSU index was up 1.5% at 9,539, as compared to 0.11% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The PSU index hit an intra-day high of 9,657, its highest level since December 3, 2010 on the BSE.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were up more than 10% each in intra-day trade, while, Engineers India, NLC India, IFCI, Union Bank of India, NMDC, IDBI Bank, Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) from the index up in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE.
In an attempt to support credit growth and fuel job creation, the government on Tuesday decided to take a massive step to capitalise public-sector banks (PSBs,) in a front-loaded manner. The government has announced a large re-capitalisation programme of Rs 2.1-lakh-crore for state-owned banks.
“This would help remove the binding constraint faced by state-owned banks in resolving the bad loan problem and meet the new capital adequacy norms by FY19. The proposed move will likely help re-rate state-owned banks from their depressed valuations,” analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities said in note.
The government also reinforced its commitment to providing the country with more efficient transportation by launching a mega road building programme of Rs 6.92-lakh-crore.
The latest announcement provides a positive push to the infrastructure segment in the economy. The government will have to draw a definitive road-map for the timely completion, fund mobilization as well as streamlining of bottlenecks like land acquisition for the programme to be beneficial, according to the rating agency CARE Ratings.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|S A I L
|76.00
|66.95
|13.5
|HIND.ORGAN.CHEM.
|20.95
|19.05
|10.0
|B H E L
|98.30
|90.60
|8.5
|ENGINEERS INDIA
|170.35
|157.95
|7.9
|MADRAS FERT.
|29.90
|28.10
|6.4
|NLC INDIA
|100.60
|94.55
|6.4
|M T N L
|21.35
|20.10
|6.2
|NMDC
|128.30
|121.10
|6.0
|HMT
|38.15
|36.35
|5.0
|S T C
|182.75
|174.95
|4.5
|T N TELECOM.
|1.23
|1.18
|4.2
|F A C T
|43.10
|41.35
|4.2
|NBCC
|256.00
|246.60
|3.8
|HIND.COPPER
|70.25
|67.80
|3.6
|BHARAT IMMUNOLOG
|23.30
|22.60
|3.1
