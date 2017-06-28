BSE Realty gains 60%! Sectors that outperformed Sensex in 2017 so far

TRENDING ON BS
Welspun Enterprises hits 52-week high; stock up 15% in two days
Pranati Deva  |  New Delhi 

As Sensex surged 16% this calendar year, some sectors outperformed the frontline index, rising as much as 60% in the given time period. While Realty, consumer durables, banking and finance sectors lead the rally, only IT and health indices have been in the red for 2017.

Even amid slowdown and liquidity crunch faced by the realty sector, BSE realty has managed to rally as much as 60% in 2017, becoming the biggest sectoral gainer for the year till date. All 10 stocks in the BSE Realty index have surged on positives like RERA and affordable housing initiatives by the Modi government. Indiabulls Real Estate led the charge, rising the most at 187% whereas Godrej Properties, DLF and Sobha have gained more than 50% each.    

Consumer Durables was another sector riding with the bulls. It rose over 40% for the year on timely GST developments and rollout.  Banking and Financial sectors also gained this year with RBI stepping in to solve the NPA mess. While BSE Bankex gained over 25%, BSE Finance rose nearly 30% YTD.

BSE IT and BSE Healthcare are the only indices that have disappointed investors in the current year over uncertainties in US President Donald Trump’s policies. BSE IT index fell 4% on H1-B visa issues while BSE Healthcare was down 5% for the year.

Here is the list of sectors that outperformed Sensex in 2017:

  Stock Price (Rs)
Sectors 27-Jun-17 30-Dec-17 Change (%)
S&P Bse Realty 2021.62 1263.94 59.94
S&P Bse  Consumer Durables 15869.72 11237.12 41.22
S&P BSE Finance 5281.41 4068.97 29.79
S&P Bse Bankex 26234.14 20748.74 26.43
S&P Bse FMCG 10193.36 8130.87 25.36
S&P Bse Capital Goods 17074.03 13664.5 24.95
S&P BSE Industrials 3370.1 2833.91 18.92
Source: AceEquity

