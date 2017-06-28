BSE Realty gains 60%! Sectors that outperformed Sensex in 2017 so far

As Sensex surged 16% this calendar year, some outperformed the frontline index, rising as much as 60% in the given time period. While Realty, consumer durables, banking and finance lead the rally, only and health indices have been in the red for 2017.

Even amid slowdown and liquidity crunch faced by the sector, BSE has managed to rally as much as 60% in 2017, becoming the biggest sectoral gainer for the year till date. All 10 stocks in the BSE index have surged on positives like RERA and affordable housing initiatives by the Modi government. Indiabulls Real Estate led the charge, rising the most at 187% whereas Godrej Properties, DLF and Sobha have gained more than 50% each.

was another sector riding with the bulls. rose over 40% for the year on timely GST developments and rollout. Banking and Financial also gained this year with RBI stepping in to solve the NPA mess. While BSE gained over 25%, BSE Finance rose nearly 30% YTD.

BSE and BSE are the only indices that have disappointed investors in the current year over uncertainties in US President Donald Trump’s policies. BSE index fell 4% on H1-B visa issues while BSE was down 5% for the year.

Here is the list of that outperformed Sensex in 2017:



Stock Price (Rs) Sectors 27-Jun-17 30-Dec-17 Change (%) S&P Bse Realty 2021.62 1263.94 59.94 S&P Bse Consumer Durables 15869.72 11237.12 41.22 S&P BSE Finance 5281.41 4068.97 29.79 S&P Bse Bankex 26234.14 20748.74 26.43 S&P Bse FMCG 10193.36 8130.87 25.36 S&P Bse Capital Goods 17074.03 13664.5 24.95 S&P BSE Industrials 3370.1 2833.91 18.92

Source: AceEquity