BSE Realty gains 60%! Sectors that outperformed Sensex in 2017 so far

As Sensex surged 16% this calendar year, some sectors
outperformed the frontline index, rising as much as 60% in the given time period. While Realty, consumer durables, banking and finance sectors
lead the rally, only IT
and health indices have been in the red for 2017.
Even amid slowdown and liquidity crunch faced by the realty
sector, BSE realty
has managed to rally as much as 60% in 2017, becoming the biggest sectoral gainer for the year till date. All 10 stocks in the BSE Realty
index have surged on positives like RERA and affordable housing initiatives by the Modi government. Indiabulls Real Estate led the charge, rising the most at 187% whereas Godrej Properties, DLF and Sobha have gained more than 50% each.
Consumer Durables
was another sector riding with the bulls. It
rose over 40% for the year on timely GST developments and rollout. Banking and Financial sectors
also gained this year with RBI stepping in to solve the NPA mess. While BSE Bankex
gained over 25%, BSE Finance rose nearly 30% YTD.
BSE IT
and BSE Healthcare
are the only indices that have disappointed investors in the current year over uncertainties in US President Donald Trump’s policies. BSE IT
index fell 4% on H1-B visa issues while BSE Healthcare
was down 5% for the year.
Here is the list of sectors that outperformed Sensex in 2017:
|
|
Stock Price (Rs)
|
Sectors
|
27-Jun-17
|
30-Dec-17
|
Change (%)
|
S&P Bse Realty
|
2021.62
|
1263.94
|
59.94
|
S&P Bse Consumer Durables
|
15869.72
|
11237.12
|
41.22
|
S&P BSE Finance
|
5281.41
|
4068.97
|
29.79
|
S&P Bse Bankex
|
26234.14
|
20748.74
|
26.43
|
S&P Bse FMCG
|
10193.36
|
8130.87
|
25.36
|
S&P Bse Capital Goods
|
17074.03
|
13664.5
|
24.95
|
S&P BSE Industrials
|
3370.1
|
2833.91
|
18.92
Source: AceEquity
