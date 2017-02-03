BSE's blockbuster debut on NSE: Shares soar 33%

Shares of surged as much as 49 per cent on its trading debut on the (NSE). The Asia's oldest bourse becomes the first Indian stock exchange to go public. Shares of the exchange closed at Rs 1,070, up Rs 264, or 32.75 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 806 per share. The stock hit a high of Rs 1,200 with shares worth around Rs 1,760 crore changing hands.

The day one pop follows huge demand in the bourse's initial public offering (IPO) last month. The Rs 1,240-crore saw 50 times more demand than shares on offer with strong demand from both institutional and individual investors.

Experts said attractive pricing, steady revenue growth and high entry barrier in the exchange business were the reasons behind BSE's strong showing in the and on listing.

Expressing satisfaction over the stellar debut, Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan said the listing would further boost the confidence of the investors in the exchange, which has to perform the role of a first-level regulator of listed companies. He said the exchange has been consistent dividend payer and that should continue going forward.

At the price, was valued at around 20 times its estimated earnings for the ongoing 2016-17 financial year (FY). In comparison, listed commodity bourse MCX is valued at around 40 times its 2016-17 estimated earnings. BSE's bigger rival, NSE, too is expected to price its offering at a multiple of 35-40 times its estimated earnings for the current FY.

"I think pricing played a very important role in the success of the along with the reputation of being a high-quality institution. We had kept the valuations at reasonable levels so that the new investors feel comfortable investing," said Salil Pitale, managing director of investment banking, Axis Capital, one of the bankers to the along with Edelweiss, Jefferies India and Nomura India.

Although has more listed companies than NSE, the latter has a commands market share of more than 85 per cent in the equity cash segment and a virtual monopoly in the lucrative derivatives segment.

Interestingly, the too is in the process of listing and is currently awaiting regulatory nod for its IPO. Market participants said BSE's strong listing could be a positive sign for NSE's proposed Rs 10,000-crore IPO.

"The response for the is certainly a positive sign for NSE," said Deven Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Investment Managers. He said the could command even higher valuations given its superior market position.