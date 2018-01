(BSE) is likely to maintain a bull run in 2018 and hit the 40,000 mark, if results of a poll conducted by Business Standard is any indication.



Business Standard recently conducted a poll on social media asking readers to predict the level they think the will hit this year. There were two options: 35,000 and 40,000. 72% of respondents i.e., approximately every three out of four, chose 40,000 while the rest 28% selected 35,000.