BSE Smallcap index hit new high

Coromondel Intl, GNFC, GSFC, GIC Housing, Subros, Can Fin Homes and Igarashi Motors hit new highs

The index hit a new high on Thursday after a strong rally in public sector banks (PSBs), housing finance companies (HFCs), fertilisers and auto ancillaries stocks led by Amtek Group companies.



At 10:43 am; the S&P index was up 0.57% at 15,518, hitting a record high of 15,527 in intra-day trade today.



Coromondel International, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), Gujarat State Fertilisers Company (GSFC) from the fertilizers, GIC Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes from HFCs, Igarashi Motors and Subros from auto ancillary hit their respective record highs.



Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Uco Bank, Andhra Bank, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank from PSB have rallied by up to 7% after Cabinet approved new non-performing assets (NPA) policy to deal with stressed assets.



Amtek Auto, Castex Technologies and Metalyst Forgings from the Amtek Group were up in the range of 5% to 7% on BSE.