BSE Smallcap index hits 9-year high

Shares of smallcap companies are in focus with the hitting an over nine-year high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday after a sharp rally in information technology (IT) and consumption related stocks.The smallcap index hit an intra-day high of 13,665, its highest level January 8, 2008 in early morning trade. The index surpassed its previous high of 13,619 touched on November 1, 2016 in intra-day trade.At 12:41 am, the erased early morning gain and was up 0.13% at 13,575, as compared to 0.1% decline each, in the S&P BSE Midcap index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.Total 34 stocks from the smallcap index hit their respective 52-week highs. Of these, 14 stocks include Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Bannari Aman Sugars, Indian Hume Pipe, LT Foods, Himatsingka Seide and Apar industries touched record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.Aptech, Vaibhav Global, Venky’s (India) and Coffee Day Enterprises have rallied more than 10% each on the BSE after reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17).RPP Infra Projects, McNally Bharat Engineering Company, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Manappuram Finance, NRB Bearings, Career Point, Minda Corp, Sarda Energy, Just Dial and Shoppers Stop up between 5% to 9%.Vaibhav Global soared 16% to Rs 455, extending its Wednesday’s 20% surge on the BSE. The company reported nearly doubled its consolidated net profit at Rs 22.28 crore in Q3FY17. It had profit of Rs 11.62 crore in a year ago quarter.zoomed 14% to Rs 685 after the company posted profit of Rs 42 crore in Q3FY17 against loss of Rs 3 crore in the year ago quarter.Coffee Day Enterprises has rallied 12% to Rs 227 in intra-day trade after the company reported more than doubled its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.3 crore in Q3FY17. The company which runs the Café Coffee Day (CCD) chain had profit of Rs 5 crore in the same quarter year ago.Out of 778 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index, total 395 companies so far announced their Q3 results, have posted an average 23% year on year growth in net profit. These companies recorded a combined net profit of Rs 8,935 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 7,270 crore in Q3FY16.