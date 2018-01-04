JUST IN
Business Standard

BSE Smallcap index hits new high led by chemicals, cement stocks

UCO Bank, Dena Bank, Orient Carbon, Meghmani Organics, Sagar Cements, Shiva Cement, APL Apollo Tubes and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries have rallied up to 17% in intra-day trade on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a new high of 19,486 on BSE in early morning trade after a strong gain in cement, metal, pharmaceutical, public sector banks (PSBs) and chemical stocks. The index surpassed its previous high of 19,445 touched on January 1, 2018 in intra-day trade.

At 10:17 AM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.6% at 19,451, as compared to 0.29% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 0.1% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

UCO Bank and Dena Bank from PSBs, Orient Carbon & Chemicals and Meghmani Organics from chemicals, Sagar Cements and Shiva Cement from cement and APL Apollo Tubes and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries from metals and Unichem Laboratories and Eris Lifesciences from pharmaceuticals have rallied up to 17% in intra-day trade.

Sagar Cements hits new high of Rs 1,161, up 15%, extending its Wednesday’s 11% surge on BSE. In past one week, the stock soared 38% from Rs 843 after the HDFC Mutual Fund bought an additional more than two percentage point stake in the company through open market.

“On December 29, 2017, HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company Limited A/c HDFC Prudence Fund has purchased 520,000 equity shares representing 2.55% stake in Sagar Cements via open market,” HDFC Mutual Fund said in a BSE filing.

Post acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund’s total holding in Sagar Cements increased to 7.67% from 5.12%. The name of the sellers however, not ascertained immediately.

Unichem Laboratories too hit record high of Rs 355, up 7% on BSE in intra-day trade after the company said that its board at their meeting scheduled on January 8, 2018 shall consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company.

WPIL has rallied 9% to Rs 744, extending its previous day’s 2% gain, after the promoter increased its stake in the company through open market.

On January 3, 2018, V N Enterprises, one of the promoter group Company, had purchased 108,000 equity shares representing 1.1% stake in WPIL at price of Rs 679.18 per share on BSE, the exchange data shows.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
VISAKA INDS. 760.00 662.05 14.8
ORIENTAL CARBON 1513.00 1353.25 11.8
VIKAS ECOTECH 46.90 41.95 11.8
AMBIKA COTTON 1828.00 1651.80 10.7
SAGAR CEMENTS 1114.35 1011.00 10.2
AURIONPRO SOL. 271.60 247.75 9.6
CHEVIOT COMPANY 1572.00 1443.05 8.9
PHILLIPS CARBON 1269.45 1175.60 8.0
SUBEX 10.99 10.20 7.8
MAN INFRA 72.95 67.75 7.7
APL APOLLO 2254.30 2099.50 7.4
VIP CLOTHING 86.80 80.90 7.3
UCO BANK 32.80 30.60 7.2
DENA BANK 27.15 25.40 6.9
KOHINOOR FOODS 80.85 75.80 6.7
SUDARSHAN CHEM. 417.45 392.10 6.5
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 116.90 109.80 6.5
JK PAPER 153.45 144.50 6.2
WPIL 724.95 682.90 6.2
KANORIA CHEM. 102.80 96.95 6.0

 
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 10:19 IST

