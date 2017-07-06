BSE Smallcap index hits new high; up 32% in 2017

TRENDING ON BS
Shankara Building Products hits new high; zooms 110% against IPO price
Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

The BSE Smallcap index was up nearly 1% for the second straight day hitting a new high on Thursday after a strong gain in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, auto ancillaries, public sector banks and real estate stocks.

At 09:49 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.70% at 15,850, hitting a record high of 15,851 in intra-day trade today. The index surpassed its previous high of 15,811 touched on June 22, 2017.


Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the smallcap index has outperformed by gaining 32%, as compared to 25% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 18% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

The Sensex hit intra-day high of 31,359, is 164 points away from its record high of 31,523 touched on June 22. While, midcap index touched high of 15,005 in intra-day trade, is 118 points away from its all-time high 15,123 hit on May 17.

Hester Biosciences, JBM Auto, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals and Caplin Point Laboratories have rallied up to 20%, while Prestige Estates, Sobha, Unitech, Gayatri Projects, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and Manappuram Finance are up in the range of 3% to 5% on BSE in intra-day trade.

Venkys India, Timken India, Transport Corporation of India, Raymond, Gruh Finance, Balkrishna Industries and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hit their respective record highs in intra-day today.

Hester Biosciences, the largest gainer among the pack, locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,147, also its record high on BSE. The company is one of leading animal healthcare companies and second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer.

Hester Biosciences in last month announced its plans to invest $3 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Africa — Hester Biosciences Africa Limited, Tanzania. The company will manufacture animal vaccines and health products in Tanzania, to cater to the whole African continent.

Most of the real estate company’s stocks trading higher after Sobha, which rallied 6% to Rs 407, achieved good new sales volume in first quarter of the financial year 2018 (Q1FY18).

Sobha said it achieved new sales volume of 815,230 square feet (sq ft) in Q1FY18 valued at Rs 623 crore with an average realisation of Rs 7647 per sq ft. The company in its real estate operational update for Q1 said its share of sales value is Rs 563 crore with an average realisation of Rs 6,903 per sq ft. The sales volume and total sales value are up by 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively, compared with Q4 March 2017.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
HESTER BIOS 1147.10 955.95 20.0
ORIENTAL CARBON 1170.00 1034.45 13.1
JBM AUTO 320.75 286.10 12.1
NITCO 77.15 69.50 11.0
CAPLIN POINT LAB 710.05 646.70 9.8
I G PETROCHEMS 469.05 435.00 7.8
IOL CHEMICALS 64.85 60.15 7.8
VADILAL INDS. 870.40 807.40 7.8
ZEN TECHNOLOGIES 54.00 50.15 7.7
FUTURE CONSUMER 34.15 31.95 6.9
REDINGTON INDIA 135.65 127.00 6.8
PANASONIC CARBON 545.50 512.30 6.5
PRESTIGE ESTATES 265.00 249.80 6.1
SARLA PERFORMANC 52.80 50.00 5.6
OM METALS INFRAP 55.60 52.65 5.6
CAMLIN FINE 90.70 85.90 5.6
KOKUYO CAMLIN 109.70 103.95 5.5
DEEPAK NITRITE 181.30 171.90 5.5
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 19.55 18.55 5.4
MAH. SEAMLESS 425.00 404.65 5.0

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ASIAN GRANITO 466.8 470.0 460.0 03-Jul-17
BALKRISHNA INDS 1723.5 1750.0 1733.0 29-Jun-17
BHANSALI ENGG. 71.0 71.9 70.9 04-Jul-17
CAPLIN POINT LAB 712.4 718.0 681.7 05-Jul-17
CHAMBAL FERT. 139.5 140.8 139.7 05-Jul-17
GRUH FINANCE 458.0 463.1 462.0 05-Jul-17
HESTER BIOS 1147.1 1147.1 965.0 06-Apr-17
I G PETROCHEMS 468.0 476.9 440.0 04-May-17
JBM AUTO 319.6 327.4 326.9 01-Nov-16
LAK. VILAS BANK 208.8 209.8 208.8 05-Jul-17
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 630.5 633.5 630.0 05-Jul-17
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 53.2 54.2 53.4 04-Jul-17
MEP INFRAST. 126.4 131.3 127.4 05-Jul-17
ORIENTAL CARBON 1194.8 1196.9 1067.4 03-Apr-17
RAIN INDUSTRIES 122.4 123.4 122.9 05-May-17
RAYMOND 835.0 839.8 818.5 05-Jul-17
SONA KOYO STEER. 107.4 109.9 108.8 05-Jul-17
TEAM LEASE SERV. 1446.1 1457.0 1440.7 05-Jul-17
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 1046.8 1073.9 1021.7 05-Jul-17
TIMKEN INDIA 788.1 815.4 795.0 05-Jul-17
TRANSPORT CORP. 343.8 349.7 344.5 04-Jul-17
VENKY'S (INDIA) 2358.0 2480.0 2293.8 05-Jul-17

