BSE Smallcap index hits new high; up 32% in 2017

Hester Biosciences, JBM Auto, Oriental Carbon and Caplin Point Laboratories have rallied up 20%.

The was up nearly 1% for the second straight day hitting a new high on Thursday after a strong gain in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, auto ancillaries, public sector banks and real estate stocks.



At 09:49 am; the S&P was up 0.70% at 15,850, hitting a record high of 15,851 in intra-day trade today. The index surpassed its previous high of 15,811 touched on June 22, 2017.



Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the smallcap index has outperformed by gaining 32%, as compared to 25% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 18% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.



The Sensex hit intra-day high of 31,359, is 164 points away from its record high of 31,523 touched on June 22. While, midcap index touched high of 15,005 in intra-day trade, is 118 points away from its all-time high 15,123 hit on May 17.



Hester Biosciences, JBM Auto, and Caplin Point Laboratories have rallied up to 20%, while Prestige Estates, Sobha, Unitech, Gayatri Projects, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and Manappuram Finance are up in the range of 3% to 5% on BSE in intra-day trade.



Venkys India, Timken India, Transport Corporation of India, Raymond, Gruh Finance, Balkrishna Industries and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among 21 stocks from the S&P hit their respective record highs in intra-day today.



Hester Biosciences, the largest gainer among the pack, locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,147, also its record high on BSE. The company is one of leading animal healthcare companies and second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer.



in last month announced its plans to invest $3 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Africa — Africa Limited, Tanzania. The company will manufacture animal vaccines and health products in Tanzania, to cater to the whole African continent.