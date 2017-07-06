BSE Smallcap index hits new high; up 32% in 2017

At 09:49 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.70% at 15,850, hitting a record high of 15,851 in intra-day trade today. The index surpassed its previous high of 15,811 touched on June 22, 2017.
Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the smallcap index has outperformed by gaining 32%, as compared to 25% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 18% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.
The Sensex hit intra-day high of 31,359, is 164 points away from its record high of 31,523 touched on June 22. While, midcap index touched high of 15,005 in intra-day trade, is 118 points away from its all-time high 15,123 hit on May 17.
Hester Biosciences, JBM Auto, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals and Caplin Point Laboratories have rallied up to 20%, while Prestige Estates, Sobha, Unitech, Gayatri Projects, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and Manappuram Finance are up in the range of 3% to 5% on BSE in intra-day trade.
Venkys India, Timken India, Transport Corporation of India, Raymond, Gruh Finance, Balkrishna Industries and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hit their respective record highs in intra-day today.
Hester Biosciences, the largest gainer among the pack, locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,147, also its record high on BSE. The company is one of leading animal healthcare companies and second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer.
Hester Biosciences in last month announced its plans to invest $3 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Africa — Hester Biosciences Africa Limited, Tanzania. The company will manufacture animal vaccines and health products in Tanzania, to cater to the whole African continent.
Most of the real estate company’s stocks trading higher after Sobha, which rallied 6% to Rs 407, achieved good new sales volume in first quarter of the financial year 2018 (Q1FY18).
Sobha said it achieved new sales volume of 815,230 square feet (sq ft) in Q1FY18 valued at Rs 623 crore with an average realisation of Rs 7647 per sq ft. The company in its real estate operational update for Q1 said its share of sales value is Rs 563 crore with an average realisation of Rs 6,903 per sq ft. The sales volume and total sales value are up by 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively, compared with Q4 March 2017.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|HESTER BIOS
|1147.10
|955.95
|20.0
|ORIENTAL CARBON
|1170.00
|1034.45
|13.1
|JBM AUTO
|320.75
|286.10
|12.1
|NITCO
|77.15
|69.50
|11.0
|CAPLIN POINT LAB
|710.05
|646.70
|9.8
|I G PETROCHEMS
|469.05
|435.00
|7.8
|IOL CHEMICALS
|64.85
|60.15
|7.8
|VADILAL INDS.
|870.40
|807.40
|7.8
|ZEN TECHNOLOGIES
|54.00
|50.15
|7.7
|FUTURE CONSUMER
|34.15
|31.95
|6.9
|REDINGTON INDIA
|135.65
|127.00
|6.8
|PANASONIC CARBON
|545.50
|512.30
|6.5
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|265.00
|249.80
|6.1
|SARLA PERFORMANC
|52.80
|50.00
|5.6
|OM METALS INFRAP
|55.60
|52.65
|5.6
|CAMLIN FINE
|90.70
|85.90
|5.6
|KOKUYO CAMLIN
|109.70
|103.95
|5.5
|DEEPAK NITRITE
|181.30
|171.90
|5.5
|JAYPEE INFRATEC.
|19.55
|18.55
|5.4
|MAH. SEAMLESS
|425.00
|404.65
|5.0
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ASIAN GRANITO
|466.8
|470.0
|460.0
|03-Jul-17
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|1723.5
|1750.0
|1733.0
|29-Jun-17
|BHANSALI ENGG.
|71.0
|71.9
|70.9
|04-Jul-17
|CAPLIN POINT LAB
|712.4
|718.0
|681.7
|05-Jul-17
|CHAMBAL FERT.
|139.5
|140.8
|139.7
|05-Jul-17
|GRUH FINANCE
|458.0
|463.1
|462.0
|05-Jul-17
|HESTER BIOS
|1147.1
|1147.1
|965.0
|06-Apr-17
|I G PETROCHEMS
|468.0
|476.9
|440.0
|04-May-17
|JBM AUTO
|319.6
|327.4
|326.9
|01-Nov-16
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|208.8
|209.8
|208.8
|05-Jul-17
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|630.5
|633.5
|630.0
|05-Jul-17
|MEGHMANI ORGAN.
|53.2
|54.2
|53.4
|04-Jul-17
|MEP INFRAST.
|126.4
|131.3
|127.4
|05-Jul-17
|ORIENTAL CARBON
|1194.8
|1196.9
|1067.4
|03-Apr-17
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|122.4
|123.4
|122.9
|05-May-17
|RAYMOND
|835.0
|839.8
|818.5
|05-Jul-17
|SONA KOYO STEER.
|107.4
|109.9
|108.8
|05-Jul-17
|TEAM LEASE SERV.
|1446.1
|1457.0
|1440.7
|05-Jul-17
|THIRUMALAI CHEM.
|1046.8
|1073.9
|1021.7
|05-Jul-17
|TIMKEN INDIA
|788.1
|815.4
|795.0
|05-Jul-17
|TRANSPORT CORP.
|343.8
|349.7
|344.5
|04-Jul-17
|VENKY'S (INDIA)
|2358.0
|2480.0
|2293.8
|05-Jul-17
