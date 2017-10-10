JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,000; Lupin top gainer
Business Standard

BSE Smallcap index nears record high; 28 stocks hit new high

The S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 1% at 16,890 at 11:15 AM, gaining for the eight straight trading days.

Deepak Korgaonkar  |  Mumbai 

BSE Smallcap index nears record high; 28 stocks hit new high

The S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1% at 16,890 at 11:15 AM today, gaining for the eight straight trading day. The index is just 0.5%, or 92 points, away from its record high of 16,982 touched on September 20, 2017 in intra-day trade.

Since September 27, the smallcap index has rallied 7% as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The mid-cap index, on the other hand, is still 1.5% away from its record high touched on September 20, while Sensex is 2% away from its all-time high touched on August 2, 2017 in intra-day deals.

Adani Transmission, Bata India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Delta Corp, VIP Industries, HEG, JM Financial Services, PSP Projects and TVS Electronics are among the 28 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index that hit their respective new highs on the BSE on Tuesday.

Around seven stocks - TVS Electronics, Adani Transmission, HEG, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, India Glycols and Ramky Infrastructure - have seen their market price appreciate by over 40% during this period.

Adani Transmission hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 193, after the company said it has entered into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) until January 15, 2018 in relation to discussions for the proposed acquisition of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai City from RInfra.

TVS Electronics, too, hit the upper circuit for the day for the third day in a row, up 20% at Rs 495. The stock has zoomed 73% in the past eight trading sessions from Rs 286 on September 27. In past two months, post April-June quarter results, it has gained nearly three-fold.

Ramky Infrastructure surged 50% from Rs 93.75 to Rs 140 in past eight trading sessions. The board of directors of construction & engineering company on September 30 had approved preferential issue of 12 million convertible equity warrants to promoter and non-promoter.

“The commitment of the promoter to infuse fresh capital into the company coupled with the commitment of investors of repute had sent positive signal to the investor community at large,” Ramky Infrastructure said on clarification with reference to increase in volume.

India Glycols soared 16% to Rs 338 today, extending its 26% gain in past seven trading sessions. The board of directors of the commodity chemicals company in its meeting held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 had constituted and authorised a committee to explore and evaluate the option(s) for sale/disposal of company's investment in its subsidiary namely Shakumbari Sugar and Allied Industries Limited and/or its assets, in accordance with applicable regulations. CLICK HERE FOR THE BSE RELEASE
COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADANI TRANSMISSI 193.25 193.25 177.40 09-Oct-17
APCOTEX INDUSTRI 487.60 497.50 480.00 09-Oct-17
ASAHI SONGWON 363.00 368.00 365.70 12-Sep-17
BATA INDIA 778.00 781.00 765.00 09-Oct-17
BHANSALI ENGG. 114.30 119.55 118.90 09-Oct-17
BOMBAY DYEING 236.75 236.75 225.50 09-Oct-17
DEEPAK NITRITE 221.15 223.30 216.00 06-Oct-17
DELTA CORP 224.05 224.40 221.70 09-Oct-17
EVEREST INDS. 430.00 441.00 436.05 09-Oct-17
G N F C 403.70 407.00 393.70 09-Oct-17
GENESYS INTL. 364.15 370.00 362.20 09-Oct-17
HEG 1310.10 1375.20 1250.20 09-Oct-17
HERITAGE FOODS 790.00 830.00 783.18 31-Aug-17
HIMADRI SPECIALT 165.40 169.00 168.50 09-Oct-17
HSIL 472.50 477.00 477.00 13-Apr-15
I G PETROCHEMS 742.20 758.50 752.60 09-Oct-17
INDIAN TERRAIN 221.00 226.00 219.80 09-Oct-17
JM FINANCIAL 164.80 165.00 159.19 03-Jan-08
MUNJAL AUTO INDS 83.35 84.20 79.50 09-Oct-17
NACL INDUSTRIES 50.35 52.50 50.80 06-Sep-17
NELCAST 80.00 80.90 80.25 02-Aug-17
NOCIL 171.00 172.35 168.35 09-Oct-17
PSP PROJECTS 410.15 423.90 384.70 09-Oct-17
SIYARAM SILK 2630.00 2698.85 2611.10 09-Oct-17
SOUTH IND.BANK 31.75 32.30 32.30 09-Oct-17
TINPLATE CO. 289.85 294.75 288.40 09-Oct-17
TVS ELEC. 495.10 495.10 412.60 09-Oct-17
V I P INDS. 270.80 275.70 270.00 09-Oct-17

 
First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements