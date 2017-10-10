BSE Smallcap index nears record high; 28 stocks hit new high

-
Since September 27, the smallcap index has rallied 7% as compared to 5% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and 3% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The mid-cap index, on the other hand, is still 1.5% away from its record high touched on September 20, while Sensex is 2% away from its all-time high touched on August 2, 2017 in intra-day deals.
Adani Transmission, Bata India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Delta Corp, VIP Industries, HEG, JM Financial Services, PSP Projects and TVS Electronics are among the 28 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index that hit their respective new highs on the BSE on Tuesday.
Around seven stocks - TVS Electronics, Adani Transmission, HEG, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, India Glycols and Ramky Infrastructure - have seen their market price appreciate by over 40% during this period.
Adani Transmission hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 193, after the company said it has entered into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) until January 15, 2018 in relation to discussions for the proposed acquisition of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai City from RInfra.
TVS Electronics, too, hit the upper circuit for the day for the third day in a row, up 20% at Rs 495. The stock has zoomed 73% in the past eight trading sessions from Rs 286 on September 27. In past two months, post April-June quarter results, it has gained nearly three-fold.
Ramky Infrastructure surged 50% from Rs 93.75 to Rs 140 in past eight trading sessions. The board of directors of construction & engineering company on September 30 had approved preferential issue of 12 million convertible equity warrants to promoter and non-promoter.
“The commitment of the promoter to infuse fresh capital into the company coupled with the commitment of investors of repute had sent positive signal to the investor community at large,” Ramky Infrastructure said on clarification with reference to increase in volume.
India Glycols soared 16% to Rs 338 today, extending its 26% gain in past seven trading sessions. The board of directors of the commodity chemicals company in its meeting held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 had constituted and authorised a committee to explore and evaluate the option(s) for sale/disposal of company's investment in its subsidiary namely Shakumbari Sugar and Allied Industries Limited and/or its assets, in accordance with applicable regulations. CLICK HERE FOR THE BSE RELEASE
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|193.25
|193.25
|177.40
|09-Oct-17
|APCOTEX INDUSTRI
|487.60
|497.50
|480.00
|09-Oct-17
|ASAHI SONGWON
|363.00
|368.00
|365.70
|12-Sep-17
|BATA INDIA
|778.00
|781.00
|765.00
|09-Oct-17
|BHANSALI ENGG.
|114.30
|119.55
|118.90
|09-Oct-17
|BOMBAY DYEING
|236.75
|236.75
|225.50
|09-Oct-17
|DEEPAK NITRITE
|221.15
|223.30
|216.00
|06-Oct-17
|DELTA CORP
|224.05
|224.40
|221.70
|09-Oct-17
|EVEREST INDS.
|430.00
|441.00
|436.05
|09-Oct-17
|G N F C
|403.70
|407.00
|393.70
|09-Oct-17
|GENESYS INTL.
|364.15
|370.00
|362.20
|09-Oct-17
|HEG
|1310.10
|1375.20
|1250.20
|09-Oct-17
|HERITAGE FOODS
|790.00
|830.00
|783.18
|31-Aug-17
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|165.40
|169.00
|168.50
|09-Oct-17
|HSIL
|472.50
|477.00
|477.00
|13-Apr-15
|I G PETROCHEMS
|742.20
|758.50
|752.60
|09-Oct-17
|INDIAN TERRAIN
|221.00
|226.00
|219.80
|09-Oct-17
|JM FINANCIAL
|164.80
|165.00
|159.19
|03-Jan-08
|MUNJAL AUTO INDS
|83.35
|84.20
|79.50
|09-Oct-17
|NACL INDUSTRIES
|50.35
|52.50
|50.80
|06-Sep-17
|NELCAST
|80.00
|80.90
|80.25
|02-Aug-17
|NOCIL
|171.00
|172.35
|168.35
|09-Oct-17
|PSP PROJECTS
|410.15
|423.90
|384.70
|09-Oct-17
|SIYARAM SILK
|2630.00
|2698.85
|2611.10
|09-Oct-17
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|31.75
|32.30
|32.30
|09-Oct-17
|TINPLATE CO.
|289.85
|294.75
|288.40
|09-Oct-17
|TVS ELEC.
|495.10
|495.10
|412.60
|09-Oct-17
|V I P INDS.
|270.80
|275.70
|270.00
|09-Oct-17
