JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%

Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 10,500 as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Business Standard

BSE Smallcap index up 2% after falling 11% in past two weeks

HEG, 8K Miles Software Services, Liberty Shoes, Venky's India, Century Plyboards, Lumax Ind, India Glycols, JBM Auto, Chambal Fertilisers, Fiberweb and KEI Ind were up more than 10%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Photo: Shutterstock.com

The S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading higher by more than 2% on BSE in late noon deal after falling 11.5% in past two weeks. At 3:09 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 2.2% as compared to 0.72% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past two weeks, the smallcap index tanked 11.5% against 10% fall in the midcap and 5.4% decline in the benchmark index. HEG, 8K Miles Software Services, Liberty Shoes, Venky’s India, Century Plyboards (India), Lumax Industries, India Glycols, JBM Auto, Chambal Fertilisers, Fiberweb and KEI Industries from the smallcap index rallied more than 10%. HEG was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,658 ahead of board meeting tomorrow to consider either the interim dividend or proposal for buy back of equity shares of the Company. The stock was locked in lower circuit in past four straight trading sessions, fell 25% in six trading days.

The BSE & NSE have revised the circuit filter of the stock to 20% from 5% earlier. “The board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 8th day of February, 2018 at 3.00 P. M. to consider inter alia either the payment of interim dividend, if any, to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2018 or proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company,” HEG said in a BSE filing on February 5, 2018. The company has fixed Monday, February 19, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
HEG 2657.55 2214.65 20.0
8K MILES 728.00 617.20 18.0
CENTURY PLY. 337.00 293.70 14.7
LIBERTY SHOES 240.00 209.95 14.3
INDIA GLYCOLS 462.60 408.75 13.2
ZEN TECHNOLOGIES 119.45 106.55 12.1
JVL AGRO INDUS 31.40 28.20 11.4
LUMAX INDS. 1980.00 1778.60 11.3
JBM AUTO 455.55 410.20 11.1
CHAMBAL FERT. 156.65 141.20 10.9
FIBERWEB (INDIA) 176.80 159.40 10.9
M T N L 22.40 20.20 10.9
BLISS GVS PHARMA 204.05 184.55 10.6
VIVIMED LABS. 83.50 75.65 10.4
N R AGARWAL INDS 471.00 427.00 10.3
KEI INDS. 388.80 352.55 10.3
VIDHI SPECIALTY 86.05 78.10 10.2
VENKY'S (INDIA) 2870.00 2609.05 10.0
GOCL CORPN. 615.00 559.50 9.9
JUBILANT LIFE 1011.75 923.45 9.6

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements