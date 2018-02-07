BSE Smallcap index up 2% after falling 11% in past two weeks

The S&P was trading higher by more than 2% on BSE in late noon deal after falling 11.5% in past two weeks. At 3:09 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 2.2% as compared to 0.72% rise in the S&P BSE Midcap and a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past two weeks, the smallcap index tanked 11.5% against 10% fall in the midcap and 5.4% decline in the benchmark index. HEG, Software Services, Liberty Shoes, Venky’s India, Century Plyboards (India), Lumax Industries, India Glycols, JBM Auto, Chambal Fertilisers, Fiberweb and KEI Industries from the smallcap index rallied more than 10%. was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,658 ahead of board meeting tomorrow to consider either the interim dividend or proposal for buy back of equity shares of the Company. The stock was locked in lower circuit in past four straight trading sessions, fell 25% in six trading days.

The BSE & NSE have revised the circuit filter of the stock to 20% from 5% earlier. “The board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 8th day of February, 2018 at 3.00 P. M. to consider inter alia either the payment of interim dividend, if any, to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2018 or proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company,” said in a BSE filing on February 5, 2018. The company has fixed Monday, February 19, 2018 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.