BSE stops lump-sum investment via iSIP till further notice

Asia's oldest stock exchange on Tuesday said lump-sum transactions initiated through a paperless (Systematic Investment Plan) facility for mutual fund investors will be discontinued till further notice.

"...Lump-sum transactions initiated through mandate shall be discontinued till further notice," said in a circular.

BSE, in October, introduced to help the investors to set up a form of without an involvement of any documentation.

The new feature was available through the StAR Mutual Fund (MF) platform allow mutual fund distributors to register SIPs for their clients who can pay amounts through various modes including net banking.

is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically instead of lump sums. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly.

Star is the largest distributor platform in with more than 4 lakh SIPs per month. On many occasions, the platform has exceeded 1 lakh orders per day.