BSE stops lump-sum investment via iSIP till further notice

Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE
on Tuesday said lump-sum transactions initiated through a paperless SIP
(Systematic Investment Plan) facility for mutual fund investors will be discontinued till further notice.
"...Lump-sum transactions initiated through iSIP
mandate shall be discontinued till further notice," BSE
said in a circular.
BSE, in October, introduced iSIP
to help the investors to set up a form of SIP
without an involvement of any documentation.
The new feature was available through the BSE
StAR Mutual Fund (MF) platform allow mutual fund distributors to register SIPs for their clients who can pay SIP
amounts through various modes including net banking.
SIP
is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest in small amounts periodically instead of lump sums. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly.
BSE
Star MF
is the largest MF
distributor platform in India
with more than 4 lakh SIPs per month. On many occasions, the platform has exceeded 1 lakh orders per day.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU