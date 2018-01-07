BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 66-bn govt bonds tomorrow

Leading stock exchange will auction investment limits for foreign investors for purchase of bonds worth over Rs 66 billion tomorrow.



The auction for investment limits for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent past.



The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours.The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased."Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs 66.66 billion) for FII/FPI/sub accounts shall be conducted on January 8, 2018 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," said in a notice.Besides, a mock bidding session was conducted on Friday to check the system's performance.In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 4,061 crore by FPIs as against Rs 30.74 billion on offer.