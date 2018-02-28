BSE to delist 36 cos from Mar 5 as shares remain suspended for over 3 yrs

Leading stock exchange will 36 from next week as trading in their has remained suspended for over three years. These will be delisted from March 5, said in two separate circulars today. They belong to various sectors ranging from textiles, chemicals, pharma and technology. The move comes at a time when authorities are clamping down on shell -- listed as well as unlisted -- for being allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows. In August, had directed exchanges to act against 331 suspected shell companies, while the government has already deregistered more than 200,000 firms that have not been carrying out business activities for long. In a circular, said that 28 companies, that have suspended for more than 3 years and and are under liquidation, will be delisted. Among the firms to be delisted are Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals, Veronica Laboratories, Polar Pharma India, Separately, the exchange said that another eight firms would be compulsorily delisted from the platform as they have remained suspended for more than 3 years. These eight firms are Volplast, Ashoka Cotseeds, Vijaykumar Mills, Great Western Industries, Ashoka Cotseeds, Rupal Laminates, & Manufacturing Co.

Ltd. Under the compulsory delisting regulations, the delisted company, its whole-time directors, promoters and group firm would be debarred from accessing the securities market for 10 years from the date of compulsory delisting. Promoters of these delisted will be required to purchase the from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the Further, these will be moved to the dissemination board of the exchange for 5 years as advised by regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).