BSE to discontinue trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued from February 13.
In a notice, the exchange said: "The company has complied with the formalities for voluntary delisting of equity shares. Accordingly, the trading in... Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd will be discontinued with effect from Monday, February 13, 2017.
The "scrip will be delisted from the exchange records with effect from Monday, February 20, 2017".
The stock will cease to be listed and therefore will not be available for trading on the exchange platform.
