TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Smaller states see healthy growth in equity investor base
Business Standard

BSE to discontinue trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

markets, shares, stocks, investor, BSE, Nifty, Sensex
Photo: Shutterstock

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued from February 13.

In a notice, the exchange said: "The company has complied with the formalities for voluntary delisting of equity shares. Accordingly, the trading in... Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd will be discontinued with effect from Monday, February 13, 2017.



The "scrip will be delisted from the exchange records with effect from Monday, February 20, 2017".

The stock will cease to be listed and therefore will not be available for trading on the exchange platform.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BSE to discontinue trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued from February 13 Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued from February 13.

In a notice, the exchange said: "The company has complied with the formalities for voluntary delisting of equity shares. Accordingly, the trading in... Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd will be discontinued with effect from Monday, February 13, 2017.

The "scrip will be delisted from the exchange records with effect from Monday, February 20, 2017".

The stock will cease to be listed and therefore will not be available for trading on the exchange platform. image
Business Standard
177 22

BSE to discontinue trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued

Leading bourse BSE today said trading in Assam Petro-Chemicals shares will be discontinued from February 13.

In a notice, the exchange said: "The company has complied with the formalities for voluntary delisting of equity shares. Accordingly, the trading in... Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd will be discontinued with effect from Monday, February 13, 2017.

The "scrip will be delisted from the exchange records with effect from Monday, February 20, 2017".

The stock will cease to be listed and therefore will not be available for trading on the exchange platform.

image
Business Standard
177 22