Budget excitement leads to higher rollover in Nifty futures

Proof of the expectation attached to the presentation was on display during Thursday’s expiry session, when the hit a multi-year high of 80 per cent.



Analysts said rollovers for the March series were expected to be muted and in line with the three-month average, as is usual ahead of a big event like this one. The sharp rise showed the strong undercurrent of expectations that participants have been trying to underplay in the past few weeks, observers said.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



“The rollovers in have been phenomenally good. It is all the uncertainty that is creating this excitement,” said Bhavin Desai, equity analyst withThe three-month stands at 69 per cent. The open interest (OI) positions for the March series was 24 million shares, high compared to the average OI of 20 mn. However, this is lower than the OI of 25 mn shares seen at the beginning of the February series.The total value of the OI was Rs 1.7 lakh crore as opposed to the Rs 1.6 lakh crore OI seen in the February series, data from analysts showed.Analysts said it was unusual for traders and investors to raise exposure just before an important event. Market observers said the was a mix of both long and short positions that had been carried into the March series.“FIIs (foreign institutional investors) are still holding long positions but have reduced some. This is perhaps because they want to keep their positions light before the event. On the other hand, domestic institutions have rolled over the short positions that they have been stuck with for some time,” said Siddharth Bhamre, head of atAnalysts said the expectations built into the market could lead to sharp declines. “When the OI is so highly leveraged, we usually see more hedging positions, which could be one explanation for the rise in the rollovers. The Budget Day session will definitely see a lot of volatility; expectations are very high. And, if these are not met, you can expect a sharp downturn,” said the head of of a domestic brokerage.Bank Nifty rollovers were 73 per cent. The OI positions were higher compared to the previous February series.The OI for the Bank at the beginning of the March series was around 2.1 mn shares and at the start of the February series was 1.98 mn. analysts said FIIs were long on Bank as well, while domestics continued to remain short.