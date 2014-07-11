Budget reveals policy priorities: Gautam Chhaochharia

The FY15 Budget, as expected, reveals the government's priorities, both near-term and medium-term. The moderation imperative overshadows near-term headline growth desires. The projected of 4.1% of in FY15 and 3.6% of in FY16 vs. the 4.5% recorded in FY14, is in line with our expectations.



The fiscal arithmetic remains challenging nevertheless, given the legacy of rolled-over expenses . Our target for 2014-end is 8,000. There could be an upside to the target based on how policy-making evolves





Gautam Chhaochharia

Head of India Research, UBS