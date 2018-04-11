Bull run continues for fourth day; Sensex gains, Nifty at 10,402.25

The stock market continued its winning spree for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, with banking and metal shares leading the way tracking positive Asian cues as revealed its future economic agenda, including further opening up of economy and lowering import tariffs on certain goods.

The signs of easing global trade war concerns made investors more confident about taking positions. Widening of bets by investors amid optimism ahead of earnings season, to begin later this week, also supported the uptrend, brokers said.

The opened higher and went up further to hit a high of 33,949.98 before finally settling at 33,880.25.

The 50-share settled higher 22.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 10,402.25 after shuttling between 10,424.85 and 10,381.50.

Persistent capital inflows by domestic institutional investors and retail investors kept the market in fine nick, analysts said.

took the top spot among components, up 5.43 per cent. ICICI Bank, too, caught buyers' fancy and gained 2.78 per cent. In contrast, Tata Motors, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, NTPC, and ended in the negative terrain largely on profit-booking.

In the broader markets, the mid-cap index firmed up by 0.18 per cent, but the small-cap index succumbed to profit-booking and shed 0.02 per cent.