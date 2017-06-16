Bullion bank coming up:Comprehensive gold policy on cards

The government is working on a that will aim at building a higher level of transparency, increase value addition, and protect customers while ensuring the growth of this job-creating sector.

The government, in principle, has decided to set up a gold spot exchange, improve measures for compliance by the jewellery industry, increase value addition in the gold business, implement mandatory hallmarking for jewellery, set up a bullion bank, and prepare good delivery norms and gold standards, among many things it seeks to do.

The had also proposed a tax on the bullion industry at 12 per cent, five per cent goods and services tax (GST) and seven per cent Customs duty.

However, the GST rate is an issue that is is grappling with but reducing the Customs duty cannot happen soon, according to sources.

The government has formed an informal group of bureaucrats and discussions are being held with industry stakeholders on this.

The proposed bullion bank can help settle gold loan accounts in gold terms, and promote existing gold schemes, along with launching schemes including gold-recurring deposits.

Surendra Mehta, secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said: “The bullion bank is necessary because it will reduce imports as gold loans can be settled in gold terms instead of rupee terms at present. Various gold-linked schemes can also be launched.”

For making the trading mechanism transparent, the has undertaken a feasibility study on spot exchanges for gold.

P R Somasundaram, managing director of the (India), said: “We are working with all stakeholders, studying global models and looking at what should be the spot exchange model that will be feasible in India. This will take some time.”



Towards more transparency •The proposed policy aims at building a higher level of transparency, increase value addition, and protect customers while ensuring the growth of this job-creating sector •The govt, in principle, has decided to set up a gold spot exchange •The had proposed a tax on the bullion industry at 12%, 5% GST and 7% Customs duty •GST rate is an issue the is grappling with but reducing the Customs duty cannot happen soon, according to sources •For making the trading mechanism transparent, the has undertaken a feasibility study on spot exchanges for gold •The govt has formed an informal group of bureaucrats and discussions are being held with industry stakeholders •The BSE is working on setting up a spot gold exchange at GIFT-City Details about the spot exchange will be known only after the report is submitted. but, it is said that even the proposals of the IBJA-Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to set up the spot exchange will be studied by the WGC as part of the feasibility report.

Sources do not rule out India developing its own model for a gold spot exchange. A spot exchange will also have to discuss the issue of transparent trading in recycled gold. Meanwhile, the BSE is working on setting up a spot gold exchange in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. The Bureau of Indian Standards had issued draft rules on hallmarking jewellery after getting the powers to make it mandatory.

Now, comments invited from the public are being considered. As part of the gold policy, this will be an important step to protect consumer interests but implementation is likely to be in phases and a beginning will be made in 10 big cities with high gold jewellery sales.

“The proposed will cover the whole value chain of the gold business and eco-system,” said an official.