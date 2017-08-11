Business Standard Fund Cafe 2017: Managing mutual funds in the fast lane



Welcome to the Café 2017. The last three years have seen an unprecedented growth in the as the total assets under management have more than doubled from 9 lakh crore rupees in March 2014 to 20 lakh crore rupees today.

Even as the is celebrating its achievement, we have also brought in a change in the format for toasting the success of the Managers of the year. Two top fund managers, one from equity and one from debt, will receive awards today. The chief guest of the function Mr C B Bhave will present the awards.

The two outstanding achievers in equity and debt were selected by a prominent jury comprising Mr G N Bajpai, Jury chairman and former Sebi Chairman, Mr Ashishkumar Chauhan CEO of the BSE, Mr Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner, APAS LLP and Mr Pradip Shah, Chairman, IndAsia Fund Advisors.

The award function will be followed by two Round Tables.

The first round table “Growth with Consolidation” will have the top CEOs of the fund industry.

Anuradha Rao, MD&CEO, SBI MF

Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss MF

Sundeep Sikka, ED&CEO, Reliance MF

Nimesh Shah, MD&CEO, ICICI Prudential MF

Milind Barve, MD, HDFC MF

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak MF

Mr. Leo Puri, MD, UTI MF

A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sunlife MF

The second round table “Equities and Debt: A reality check of trends” will constitute investment heads of the fund industry:

Sunil Singhania, Global head equities, Reliance Capital

S Naren, ED&CIO, ICICI Prudential MF

Prashant Jain, ED&CIO, HDFC MF

Vetri Subramaniam, Group president and head equity, UTI MF

Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO, Birla Sunlife MF

