Buy ACC, Suven Life Sciences, says Prabhudas Lilladher

ACC - BUY
CMP: Rs 1,624
TARGET: Rs 1,730
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,570
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation and has turned its trend momentum on the upward direction. The indicators are positive and we recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 1730 keeping a stop loss of 1570.
VASCON - BUY
CMP: Rs 47.20
TARGET: Rs 54
STOP LOSS: Rs 44.50
The stock has given a decent correction from the higher levels of 55.45 to 44.80 and there is a positive revival in the trend direction. With favourable Indicators, we recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 54 keeping a stop loss of 44.50
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES - BUY
CMP: Rs 184.50
TARGET: Rs 198
STOP LOSS: Rs 175
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern with good volume participation and is heading toward its previous peak of 195 and higher levels. The RSI indicator has turned positive indicating a buy signal and with other favourable indicators supporting, we recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 175 with an upside target of 198 level.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
