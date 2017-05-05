TRENDING ON BS
Today's picks: 5 May, 2017
Business Standard

Buy ACC, Suven Life Sciences, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

 
ACC - BUY
CMP: Rs 1,624    


TARGET: Rs 1,730   
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,570
 
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation and has turned its trend momentum on the upward direction. The indicators are positive and we recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 1730 keeping a stop loss of 1570.
  
VASCON - BUY     
CMP: Rs 47.20  
TARGET: Rs 54 
STOP LOSS: Rs 44.50
 
The stock has given a decent correction from the higher levels of 55.45 to 44.80 and there is a positive revival in the trend direction. With favourable Indicators, we recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 54 keeping a stop loss of 44.50
  
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES - BUY
CMP: Rs 184.50  
TARGET: Rs 198   
STOP LOSS: Rs 175
 
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern with good volume participation and is heading toward its previous peak of 195 and higher levels. The RSI indicator has turned positive indicating a buy signal and with other favourable indicators supporting, we recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 175 with an upside target of 198 level.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

