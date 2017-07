Buy Apollo Hospitals, Emami, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:



The stock has corrected well from the peak levels of 1230 to 850 and has made a lower bottom formation in the daily chart and from thereon has recovered strongly to move past the 200 DMA level signifying strength. We anticipate still further up move to the extent of around 1200 levels and with the RSI showing positive bias, we recommend a in this stock for na upside of 1220 keeping a of 990The stock after correcting from the levels of 1358 has been consolidating for quite some time and now has given a positive candle pattern in the daily chart with good volume participation and we anticipate the stock to rise further strongly to the levels of 1350 and above. The RSI indicator has given a decisive positive trend reversal to indicate strength and we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 1350 keeping a of 1220The stock has been consolidating near the 1070 levels and has made a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart with decent volume activity and the RSI indicator also has given a trend reversal to indicate positive bias. The trendline plotted connecting the recent bottoms show that the stock is in a rising trend and signifies strength. We recommend a in this stock for an upside of 1180 keeping a of 1060.: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.