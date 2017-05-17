Buy Apollo Tyres, Coffee Day, says Vaishali Parekh from Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 234.40

TARGET: Rs 255

STOP LOSS: Rs 225



The stock has made a higher bottom formation after giving a decent correction from the peak of 254 levels and the trend has made a reversal to signal a positive bias. The RSI indicator also has indicated a buy signal by reversing it trend. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside of 255 keeping a of 225.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 273.30

TARGET: Rs 292

STOP LOSS: Rs 260



The stock has rallied with tremendous volume participation and with the positive indicators like RSI and MACD, we anticipate this stock to move further upwards to around 292 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a of 260 for an upside of 292.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 123.45

TARGET: Rs 135

STOP LOSS: Rs 118



The stock has given a spurt with good volume and has maintained a strong base at around 118 levels which can be considered as the The RSI indicator also has moved in the positive direction and with other positive indicators we anticipate this stock to move further upward till 135 levels. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside of 135 keeping a of 118.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh