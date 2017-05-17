TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

IPO Review: IndiGrid's InvIT is high on stability but low on yield
Business Standard

Buy Apollo Tyres, Coffee Day, says Vaishali Parekh from Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

markets, shares, stocks, investor, BSE, Nifty, Sensex
Photo: Shutterstock

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY


CMP:  Rs 234.40       
TARGET: Rs 255      
STOP LOSS: Rs 225
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation after giving a decent correction from the peak of 254 levels and the trend has made a reversal to signal a positive bias. The RSI indicator also has indicated a buy signal by reversing it trend. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 255 keeping a stop loss of 225.
  
COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES - BUY     
CMP: Rs 273.30        
TARGET:  Rs 292     
STOP LOSS:  Rs 260
 
The stock has rallied with tremendous volume participation and with the positive indicators like RSI and MACD, we anticipate this stock to move further upwards to around 292 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 260 for an upside target of 292.
 
PRABHAT DAIRY - BUY    
CMP: Rs 123.45         
TARGET: Rs 135      
STOP LOSS: Rs 118
 
The stock has given a spurt with good volume and has maintained a strong base at around 118 levels which can be considered as the stop loss. The RSI indicator also has moved in the positive direction and with other positive indicators we anticipate this stock to move further upward till 135 levels. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 135 keeping a stop loss of 118.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Buy Apollo Tyres, Coffee Day, says Vaishali Parekh from Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP:  Rs 234.40       
TARGET: Rs 255      
STOP LOSS: Rs 225
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation after giving a decent correction from the peak of 254 levels and the trend has made a reversal to signal a positive bias. The RSI indicator also has indicated a buy signal by reversing it trend. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 255 keeping a stop loss of 225.
  
COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES - BUY     
CMP: Rs 273.30        
TARGET:  Rs 292     
STOP LOSS:  Rs 260
 
The stock has rallied with tremendous volume participation and with the positive indicators like RSI and MACD, we anticipate this stock to move further upwards to around 292 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 260 for an upside target of 292.
 
PRABHAT DAIRY - BUY    
CMP: Rs 123.45         
TARGET: Rs 135      
STOP LOSS: Rs 118
 
The stock has given a spurt with good volume and has maintained a strong base at around 118 levels which can be considered as the stop loss. The RSI indicator also has moved in the positive direction and with other positive indicators we anticipate this stock to move further upward till 135 levels. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 135 keeping a stop loss of 118.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Buy Apollo Tyres, Coffee Day, says Vaishali Parekh from Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
 
APOLLO TYRES - BUY
CMP:  Rs 234.40       
TARGET: Rs 255      
STOP LOSS: Rs 225
 
The stock has made a higher bottom formation after giving a decent correction from the peak of 254 levels and the trend has made a reversal to signal a positive bias. The RSI indicator also has indicated a buy signal by reversing it trend. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 255 keeping a stop loss of 225.
  
COFFEE DAY ENTERPRISES - BUY     
CMP: Rs 273.30        
TARGET:  Rs 292     
STOP LOSS:  Rs 260
 
The stock has rallied with tremendous volume participation and with the positive indicators like RSI and MACD, we anticipate this stock to move further upwards to around 292 levels. We recommend a buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of 260 for an upside target of 292.
 
PRABHAT DAIRY - BUY    
CMP: Rs 123.45         
TARGET: Rs 135      
STOP LOSS: Rs 118
 
The stock has given a spurt with good volume and has maintained a strong base at around 118 levels which can be considered as the stop loss. The RSI indicator also has moved in the positive direction and with other positive indicators we anticipate this stock to move further upward till 135 levels. We recommend a Buy in this stock for an upside target of 135 keeping a stop loss of 118.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

image
Business Standard
177 22