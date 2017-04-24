TRENDING ON BS
Buy Ashok Leyland, UPL, says Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY ASHOK LEYLAND 

CMP: Rs 85
Stoploss: Rs 80
Target: Rs 88-90

Ashok Leyland, after correcting from Rs 97, has made a low of Rs 80 with RSI on daily chart bouncing from Rs 30. This stock looks positive for up-move to Rs 88-90. We recommend a BUY.
  
BUY UPL

CMP: Rs 779
Stoploss: Rs 760
Target: Rs 820

UPL is already in strong up-trend and has got into new round of momentum with new price range above Rs 790. The stock looks positive for projected target of Rs 820. We recommeded buying this stock now and in declines.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

