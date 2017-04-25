Buy Canara Bank, Tata Elxsi, says Prabhudas Lilladher

-
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
TATA ELXSI - BUY
CMP – Rs 1,580
STOP LOSS – Rs 1,520
TARGET – Rs 1,700
Tata Elixir is gradually getting out of consolidation range with rising RSI, rising ADX , Positive MACD & better volume, which gives an up side target of 1700 We recommend a BUY
GMDC - BUY
CMP – Rs 126
STOP LOSS – Rs 120
TARGET - Rs 132-138
GMDC is getting in new round of momentum with higher volume & favorable indicators, in an already rising trend, this stock is also on a weekly chart has near term resistance at 135, a move past 135 makes it ready for higher levels of 138-140, buy now & in decline for higher targets.
CANARA BANK - BUY
CMP – Rs 328.5
STOP LOSS – Rs 318
TARGET – Rs 335-340
CANARA BANK has closed above the resistance of 327 with rising indicators getting it in a new price range for a target of 335-340. Buy this stock with stop loss below 320.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
