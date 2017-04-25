Buy Canara Bank, Tata Elxsi, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP – Rs 1,580

– Rs 1,520

– Rs 1,700



Tata Elixir is gradually getting out of consolidation range with rising RSI, rising ADX , Positive MACD & better volume, which gives an up side of 1700 We recommend a BUY



- BUY

CMP – Rs 126

– Rs 120

- Rs 132-138



is getting in new round of momentum with higher volume & favorable indicators, in an already rising trend, this stock is also on a weekly chart has near term resistance at 135, a move past 135 makes it ready for higher levels of 138-140, buy now & in decline for higher targets.



- BUY

CMP – Rs 328.5

– Rs 318

– Rs 335-340



has closed above the resistance of 327 with rising indicators getting it in a new price range for a of 335-340. Buy this stock with below 320.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh