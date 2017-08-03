Buy CEAT, sell Sun Pharma, says Sacchitanand Uttekar

-
Nifty outlook and top technical calls from Sacchitanand Uttekar, AVP – Technical (Equity) at Tradebulls Securities:
Nifty Outlook
Despite diminishing momentum index continues to scale higher. On the daily scale a breach below the psychological level of 10,000 could distort the sequence while a move above 10,150 on a close could revive the momentum back. Due to the ongoing earnings season, stock specific action could continue but most of the index participants are showing diminishing strength. As we expect the seasonality effect to be witnessed in the current series we advise participants to book profits where ever possible & await for the corrective wave to pass through. A decisive breach below 9,920 could drag the index towards the intermediate support zone placed near 9,700-9,660.
Stocks:
CEAT - BUY
CMP: Rs 1,927
Stop Loss: Rs 1,883
Target: Rs 2,020
Positive sector outlook & fresh breakout from a triangle pattern on the daily scale is well supported with volumes which augurs well for momentum to continue. Fresh trading longs could be initiated with a stop below 1883 for a pattern target upto 2020.
SUN PHARMA - SELL
CMP: Rs 523.55
Stop Loss: Rs 545.30
Target: Rs 460
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
