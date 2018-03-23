Buy HDFC Bank, Titan Company: Prabhudas Lilladher

outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher: VIEW continues to make lower top[ formation on daily chart along with remaining below 200DMA implying some more pain in the market. The support for the day is seen at 10,060 while resistance is seen at 10,160. Very few stocks have remained in its uptrend, hence we suggest waiting for market to stabilize for strategies. CMP : Rs 1,867.75 TARGET : Rs 1,980 STOP LOSS : Rs 1,820 The stock has maintained a strong base at around 1825 levels from where it has made revival on more than one occasions and currently it has indicated a good positive bias moving above the significant moving average of 34 WMA and we anticipate a further rise from here on to scale above the previous peak of 1920 levels.

With the RSI indicating a trend reversal signaling a and also the MACD which is on the rise, we recommend a in this stock for an upside target of 1980 keeping a stop loss of 1820.