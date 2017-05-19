Buy ICICI Bank, Polaris Consulting: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Liladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

BUY ICICI BANK

CMP: Rs 307.95

TARGET: Rs 330

STOP LOSS: Rs 298

The stock has given a breakout above the Rs 304 a day before and has maintained its level inspite of the heavy profit-booking activity in the market. We anticipate this stock to pick up its momentum around Rs 330 with positive rising RSI and other favourable indicators. We recommend a Buy in this stock keeping a stop loss of Rs 298 for an upside target of Rs 330.

BUY

CMP: Rs 222.80

TARGET: Rs 250

STOP LOSS: Rs 210

The stock has picked up momentum and has moved above the rangebound zone breaking Rs 214 and is anticipated to perform in the coming days. With rising RSI and positive trend reversal in the MACD indicator. We recommend a Buy in this stock with an upside target of Rs 250 keeping a stop loss of Rs 210.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.