Buy India Cements, ACC and Tata Elxsi, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

CMP: Rs 215.25

TARGET: Rs 235

STOP LOSS: Rs 200

The stock has been consolidating for quite a while at around Rs 210 and now has given a trigger to rise above the consolidation phase band. The RSI is on the rise so also is the MACD which signifies further strength and potential in the stock and with active volume participation witnessed in recent days, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 235 keeping a stop loss of Rs 200.

CMP: Rs 1,732

TARGET: Rs 2,000

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,630

After making a peak of Rs 1,809 recently, the stock has witnessed a small dip and is now consolidating at around Rs 1,720 gathering potential and strength with rising volume participation. The positive candle created now has signified further strength to rise upward and with also RSI reversing its trend to signal a buy, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,000 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,630.

CMP: Rs 1,736.55

TARGET: Rs 1,900

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,650

The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart at around Rs 1,660 levels and has now produced a positive candle signifying strength and potential to rise further upward to scale new targets. The RSI has also given a trend reversal signaling a buy and with decent volume activity going on. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,900 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,650.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.