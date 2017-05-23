Buy Marico, Tata Chemicals and KPIT: Religare Securities

Here are three trading ideas for Tuesday's trade by brokerage Religare Securities
:
Marico Limited
Reco: BUY
Last Close: Rs 317.30
Initiation range: Rs 314-317
Target: Rs 338
Stop loss: Rs 304
MARICO
has been consolidating around its record high for last one month and formed a fresh buying pivot. The strength in the FMCG pack and its chart formation are indicating strong surge ahead. We recommend initiating long positions in the given range.
Reco: BUY
Last Close: Rs 598.90
Initiation range: Rs 597-600
Target: Rs 630
Stop loss: Rs 584
TATACHEM has been witnessing profit taking of late from its record high and reached closer to its immediate support zone of moving averages and is likely to consolidate around the current level. Traders are advised to use this phase to accumulate fresh in the given range.
Reco: SELL JUN FUTS
Last Close: Rs 123
Initiation range: Rs 125-127
Target: Rs 110
Stop loss: Rs 132
KPIT has witnessed a breakdown after a prolong distribution phase and looks all set for a sharp plunge. We suggest using any intraday bounce to initiate fresh shorts in the given range.
