Buy Maruti Suzuki, M&M, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

- BUY

CMP: Rs 6,878.85

TARGET: Rs 7,200

STOP LOSS: Rs 6,700



The stock has made a higher bottom formation with high tremendous volume participation and with a positive candle pattern has indicated a signal. With rising RSI and other favourable indicators, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 7200 keeping a of 6700.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 1,331.75

TARGET: Rs 1,400

STOP LOSS: 1,300



After giving a steep correction from 1400 levels, this stock has made a decent recovery and closed above the 200 DMA. With rising RSI and other positive indicators, we recommend a in this stock for an upside of 1400 keeping a of 1300.



- BUY

CMP: Rs 315.60

TARGET: Rs 350

STOP LOSS: Rs 300



The stock has corrected from 347 levels in the recent past days and has maintained near its 200 DMA which is around 298 value. The positive candle pattern has indicated a and we anticipate the stock to move up further till 350 levels. We recommend a in this stock keeping a of 300 and of 350.



Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.



Vaishali Parekh