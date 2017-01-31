Buy Petronet and Indo Count Industries, says Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL

Here are a few trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:



Nifty Outlook

Nifty remained confined within its previous day’s range and also formed a ‘Spinning Top’ formation. Though the momentum indicators have entered the overbought zone but there is no sign of exhaustion. Going ahead in the event, the immediate resistance for the move could be around 8,740 (78.6% retracement of the previous weekly wave) while a breach below its previous daily swing low around 8,500 could distort the bullish sequence. Hence, we expect the index to remain within the range in the coming sessions ahead.

PETRONET

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 385

Target : Rs 430

Positive sector outlook and the recent breakout from the triangle formation was well supported with volumes. The current decline provides a good reward to risk opportunity for trading longs. A stop can be placed below Rs 377 for an initial target up to Rs 430.

INDUSTRIES

Reco: BUY

Last Close: Rs 186.55

Target: Rs 205

Breakout from the Flag formation (Continuation pattern) on the daily scale augurs well for the ongoing trend to remain firm. Trading longs could be considered with a stop below 182 for a pattern target upto 205.

