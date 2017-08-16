Buy Pidilite Industries and Asian Pains, says Religare Securities

Here are three trading ideas for today’s trade by brokerage Religare Securities:



- BUY



After making a record high, Pidilite has been hovering in a range between 775-835 zone for past two months. And, now it looks upbeat for a fresh breakout. Traders should use this phase to accumulate in the given range.has been consolidating in a broader range for almost two months near to support zone of multiple moving averages on daily chart. Despite recent correction across the board, it's been holding strong and likely to witness breakout in near future thus we advise accumulating in the given range.Divi's Laboratories has been under pressure for last nine months and trading well below the moving averages (i.e. 200/100/50 EMA) on daily chart. The chart pattern indicates further slide ahead so use any technical bounce to go short in the given range.