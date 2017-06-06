Cadila Healthcare at new high on getting EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility

-
"The company's manufacturing facility at Baddi has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)", Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
This receipt of EIR indicates successful closure of 483s raised based on the inspection carried out between February 21 to March 1, 2017, it added.
In separate regulatory filing, the company said Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Mirtazpine orally disintegrating tablets USP in strengths of 15 mg, 30 mg & 45 mg.
The drug is an anti-depressant and will be produced at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi.
“This is significant as it marks the beginning of the approval process for the filings made from the Moraiya manufacturing plant after successfully completing the USFDA audit from Fed 6-15 2017 with Zero 483 observations,” the company said.
In past eight trading days, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 17% as compared to 1.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 9:38 am; it was up 2.2% at Rs 501 on BSE against a marginal 0.03% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 777,233 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
