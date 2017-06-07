Cadila Healthcare hits new high

The stock rallied 10% to Rs 539, also its new high on BSE in intra-day trade

rallied 10% to Rs 539, also its new high on BSE in intra-day trade, after Zydus Cadila said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given the final approval to market the company’s Delayed-Release tablets USP, 1.2 g in the US market.



Zydus Cadila was the first to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of (Mesalamine).



“ is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the United States,” the company said in a press release.



The generic version of (Mesalamine), will be produced at the company’s Moraiya plant located at Ahmedabad.



As per IMS MAT April 2017, the estimated brand sales for delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g is US$ 1.145 billion.



In past nine trading sessions, the stock of has outperformed the market by surging 26% as compared to 1.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



At 10:06 am; it was up 9% to Rs 534 against 0.33% rise in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly four-fold with a combined 5.57 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.



SI Reporter