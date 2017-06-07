Cadila Healthcare surpasses Lupin to become 2nd most valuable pharma firm

Cadila Healthcare with m-cap of Rs 54,719 cr, stood ahead of Lupin, which have m-cap of Rs 52,217 cr

has surpassed to become a second most valuable pharmaceutical company after a strong rally in the stock on Wednesday.



hit a new high of Rs 539, up 10% on BSE in intra-day trade, after Zydus Cadila said that the US drug regulator has given its nod to for the marketing of Mesalamine tablets, used for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.



With the market capitalization (market-cap) of Rs 54,719 crore, Cadila Healthcare, stood ahead of Lupin, which have market-cap of Rs 52,217 crore at 02:54 pm; the BSE data shows.



Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock of has rallied 51% as compared to a fall of between 6% and 22% recorded by the top pharmaceutical companies. It surpassed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma since January.



today said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given the final approval to market the company’s Mesalamine Delayed-Release tablets USP, 1.2 g in the US market.



Zydus Cadila was the first to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lialda (Mesalamine). Lialda is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the United States, it added.



The company said the generic version of Lialda (Mesalamine), will be produced at the company’s Moraiya plant located at Ahmedabad.



As per IMS MAT April 2017, the estimated brand sales for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g is US$ 1.145 billion.



on Tuesday said that its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the



In separate regulatory filing, the drug company announced that it has received the final approval from the to market Mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets in strengths of 15 mg, 30 mg and 45 mg. The drug is an anti-depressant and will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi.