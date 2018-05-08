CAI retains April cotton output estimate at 36 million bales

The Association of (CAI) has retained its April estimate of the crop for the season 2017-18, at 360 lakh bales of 170 each, but has revised state output figures.

The CAI has revised the state outputs, and for and the production are estimated to be higher by 2 lakh bales and 50,000 bales, respectively, CAI said in a release issued here.

While the production in Telangana and are now estimated lower by 1.50 lakh bales and 1 lakh bales, respectively.

In the total output was estimated at 105 lakh bales this season compared to 89 lakh bales last year.

The total production was 337.25 lakh bales in 2016-17 season. The cotton marketing season begins from October 1.

The of the Association has projected total supply up to April 30, at 347 lakh bales, that included arrivals of 311 lakh bales up to April 30, and imports which was estimated at 6 lakh bales up to the end of last month.

Further, the committee has estimated cotton consumption from October 2017 to April 2018 at 189 lakh bales at an average of 27 lakh bales per month while the shipment of cotton till April 30, has been estimated at 61 lakh bales.

The stock at the end of April 2018, is estimated at 97 lakh bales including 52 lakh bales with textile mills while the remaining 45 lakh bales are estimated to be held by the of (CCI) and others including MNCs, traders, ginners among others.

The total cotton supply for this season up to September 30, is projected at 410 lakh bales, which includes opening stock of 30 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

The CAI has estimated domestic consumption for the season at 324 lakh bales while the exports are estimated to be 65 lakh bales.

The carry-over stock at the end of 2017-18 season is estimated at 21 lakh bales, CAI said.