Can Maruti Suzuki stock hit Rs 10,000 levels?

After a stellar 60% rally thus far in calendar year 2017 (CY17) and outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Auto indices that rose 26% and 25% during this period, can hit the five-figure mark over the next one year? Analysts at believe that Maruti, which is already trading near its 52-week high level on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) can come close to hitting this figure.





Also Read: Suzuki lifts outlook on strong India sales In Nomura's latest report on the outlook for global auto companies for 2018, with a price target of Rs 9,843 features among the top regional pick for 2018 along with China’s and United States headquartered Tesla, with being their preferred global pick in the auto sector.

“Strong demand for new models, benefits from market trend towards premiumisation, and healthy cash flow generation, are key positives which make our top pick in the Indian auto sector," writes Kapil Singh, an analyst at tracking the sector in a co-authored report.





Also Read: Base effect mutes passenger vehicle sales India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market is in the midst of a structural growth cycle and is likely to see a 12-14% CAGR over the next 5 – 10 years, says, underpinned by 6-7% annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP). With a pick-up in growth ( pegs GDP growth at 7.6% by 2019F), new vehicle sales could grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 – 14% over the next few years.

As regards the two-wheeler segment, expects growth to stay around a 10% CAGR over the next 5 – 10 years, given higher ownership levels. However, scooter growth could be much stronger at around 15-20% driven by rural preferences and a growing number of working women. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) growth is likely to remain strong (15% y-o-y in FY19/3F) due to the enforcement of overloading restrictions and improving industrial activity, believes.

“Vehicle ownership in India, estimated by us at 28 per 1,000 at the end of FY17/3, is near an inflection point, similar to that seen in such as China, South Korea, and Japan in the past. Rapid growth in vehicle ownership in these countries was supported by greater-than-8% growth in GDP, close to what we are seeing in India now,” Singh writes.





Also Read: EV foray to keep Maruti ahead in the race Maruti recently announced its intention to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2020 with technical support from Currently under an agreement with its Japanese parent, Maruti already sources gasoline / diesel cars produced by Suzuki in India. According to reports, the company is also aggressively growing its capacity in (Gujarat) to cater to demand by 2020.

“The company has proved everybody wrong by retaining market share over the last few years. They were also able to manage the currency risk (yen) effectively. Capacity expansion augurs well for Maruti in the long run as it will add to the bottom-line without burning too much cash. I do think the stock can hit Rs 10,000 levels over the next couple of years,” says G. Chokkalingam, founder & managing director,