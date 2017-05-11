Caplin Point Lab surges 15% on strong Q4 results

Gross revenues during the quarter under review increased by 47% to Rs 121 crore against Rs 82 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved to 40% from 27% in Q4FY16.
The company said it has received the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for injectable site at Chennai (CP-4).
The board has recommended a Dividend of 75% (i.e) Rs 1.50 paise per equity share at the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
At 09:29 am; the stock was up 9% at Rs 443 on BSE as compared to 0.22% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 303,446 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
