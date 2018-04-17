JUST IN
Capricorn Food Products gets Sebi's go ahead to launch Rs 1.71-bn IPO

With this, the total number of companies receiving approval from the capital markets regulator has reached 13 so far this year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, an integrated food processing company, has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to float an initial public offering.

The company had filed IPO papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February and obtained its "observations" on April 12, latest update with the regulator showed.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company planning to launch public issue like initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

With this, the total number of companies receiving approval from the capital markets regulator has reached 13 so far this year.

Going by the draft papers, Capricorn Food's IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1.71 billion and an offer for sale of up to 7.64 million scrips by the existing shareholders.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain indebtedness of the company; investment in its subsidiary -- Gonglu -- for repayment of certain borrowings availed by it; and and general corporate purposes.

IIFL Holdings, ICICI Securities and IDFC Bank will manage the company's public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Established in 1998, Capricorn Food is a food processing company with both export and domestic operations. It serves clients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.
First Published: Tue, April 17 2018. 17:00 IST

