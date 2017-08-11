Car sales up by 9% in July

sales increased 15.12 per cent to 2,98,997 units in July from 2,59,720 units in the same month last year.



Domestic car sales were up 8.52 per cent at 1,92,773 units as against 1,77,639 units in July last year, according to data released by the Society of (SIAM).



rose 16.9 per cent to 10,48,657 units last month compared to 8,97,084 units a year earlier.



Total two-wheeler sales in July grew 13.73 per cent to 16,79,055 units as against 14,76,332 units in the year-ago month.



Sales of commercial vehicles increased 13.78 per cent to 59,000 units in July, SIAM said.



Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 13.3 per cent to 20,78,313 units from 18,34,302 units in July 2016, it added.

